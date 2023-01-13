The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2023.
Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.
A total of 55 scholarships will be awarded, amounting to $93,000 — the largest amount ever, the Missouri Department of Agriculture says.
- $5,000 S. Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship
- $3,500 Sharon Topliff Scholarship
- Five $2,500 supreme scholarships
- Forty-eight $1,500 scholarships
Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or Future Farmers of America and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair.
Selected students must enroll in an accredited community college, college or university for the fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation.
The application form can be found on the state fair’s website.