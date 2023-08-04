MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Friday kicked off the start of the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic weekend. With speeches beginning Saturday at the event, several politicians are in the area.
That includes Gov. Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger for governor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Both made multiple appearances in west Kentucky on Friday.
Floral Hall at Carson Park in Paducah was filled with people, all there to hear from Cameron.
He said visiting communities in west Kentucky is key to the governor’s race.
“The people are so wonderful and have just been great to us. And I talk a lot about Kentucky values, and that resonates with people here. They understand that, and they obviously want to make sure they have a governor that understands those values as well,” said Cameron.
Just a seven minute drive away, supporters gathered at Walker Hall in downtown Paducah to listen to Beshear.
“This is where my family is from. My dad is from Dawson Springs, an amazing town that was almost wiped off the map by the tornadoes. Coming back here gives us an opportunity to talk about all the other times we’ve been here,” said Beshear.
Beshear also made stops in Marshall County and Graves County. He said he’s ready for Fancy Farm Saturday.
Cameron said the same.
“You know, it gets pretty hot underneath that pavilion, and we're just going to have a good time. We're going to talk about our vision for the commonwealth and how that is reflected in the values of the men, women and children of our 120 counties,” said Cameron.