PADUCAH — Friday, ticket sales kick off to see singer songwriter Nelly in concert at Paducah's Carson Center. Some of you may be planning to attend that concert or buy tickets to another event there. But you need to pay extra attention to where you buy your tickets from. The Carson Center says using a third-party site could cost you more or even keep you from seeing the show.
The Carson Center says this scam has been a growing problem over the past several years. Lately they say customers who purchased tickets through third-party sites have paid double or even triple the original posted price.
In many cases, the tickets they receive are fake.
When someone sits in seats in the Carson Center they're expecting a show, but for the past few years some ticket transactions to get in those seats have been hectic.
"We may have a patron show up for the event; they think they have a ticket. It is not our ticket. They think they have a seat in the first balcony row A and it has already been sold," says Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz.
Katz says she's told customers this story numerous times, and she blames the third-party websites.
"If they search ‘Nelly at the Carson Center,’ they may get a one of those websites," she says. "This was just kind of growing as online presence and online ticket buying has increased. It's provided the opportunity for people who, for instance, and this is a real instance, of a person sitting in their pajamas in New Jersey, buying up our tickets and then reselling them with a fake website.”
When buying your ticket for an event here at the Carson Center, its's important to only go to the Carson Center website here, call the Carson Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 270-450-444 or go to the box office in person.
Katz says lately they've been working with a national coalition of vendors to stop this issue and protect their customers.
"One of the things, of course, is setting ticket limits online, which we do. That way it ensures that we talk to our patrons or new audience members who may be trying to buy tickets. Another is simply educating the public," says Katz.
With more big events coming up at the Carson Center, she hopes this warning about third-party sites gets out to customers.
"I think everybody's ready to take a stand against it and try to help protect our ticket buyers," she says.