Kentucky voter registration has continued to increase ahead of the November election, the secretary of state's office announced recently, marking more than 6,000 new voters added in July.
While 6,149 new voters were added to Kentucky's rolls in July, 4,903 voters were removed from those lists that same month.
Secretary of State Michael Adams office says that includes 3,575 deceased voters, 659 voters who were convicted of felonies, 466 who moved out of state, 156 who voluntarily de-registered and 47 who were "adjudged mentally incompetent."
Adams' office says Republicans make up 46% of Kentucky's electorate, and Republican registration increased by 1,290 voters in July, a 0.08% increase. Democrats make up 44% of the electorate, and Democratic registration decreased by 1,405 voters in July, the secretary's office says, marking a 0.09% decrease.
Voters registered under other political parties make up 10% of the electorate. That group increased by 1,361 voters, marking a 0.39% increase.
According to Adams' office, the total number of voters in each of those three categories is:
- Republican — 1,594,766
- Democrat — 1,527,955
- Other — 350,059
For more information on voter registration, the upcoming election, voter rights and more, visit elect.ky.gov. The last day to register to vote in November's general election is Oct. 10.