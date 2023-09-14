PADUCAH — A special Broadway performance of "Annie" is coming to Paducah next month, and one of the musical's stars got a checkup — at a local veterinary clinic.
The four-legged actor Georgie plays Sandy, Annie's beloved pet and sidekick.
While at the Veterinary Institute of Paducah to make sure he's healthy for his big performance, Georgie posed for a photo with Veterinarian Russell Jones and another dog, who travels with Georgie.
After the performance at the Carson Center on Oct. 7, the production begins its national tour.
For more details about the Carson Center, including ticket information for "Annie," visit thecarsoncenter.org.
For more about the show's tour, visit annietour.com.