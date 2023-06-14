FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions is asking all Kentuckians to be on the lookout for signs of elder financial abuse, potential exploitation, and scams.
The DFI is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday. It's a day that serves as a call to action to all to raise awareness about elder neglect and abuse.
In DFI’s case, the department wants to protect elder investors from mistreatment online. The institution’s advice on how to protect senior investors from scams is to add trusted contact to all accounts.
In the event of unauthorized activity if the investor cannot be reached, the DFI would be able to reach out to that trusted contact to help resolve the problem.
According to Marni Rock Gibson, DFI’s acting deputy commissioner, “Establishing a trusted contact adds a layer of security to your account and puts your financial firm in a better position to help keep your account safe. This is one of many proactive steps Kentuckians can take to establish financial security.”
The Department of Financial Institutions has provided additional resources on how to better protect elderly loved ones from exploitation. To access more information on trusted contacts and additional resources check out the North American Securities Administrators Association’s investor education page or YouTube page.