Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... Strong thunderstorms were moving toward southeast Missouri as of 1020 AM this morning. The storms will enter southeast Missouri between 1115 AM and 1145 AM, with some of the storms possibly reaching southwest Illinois as well. The storms are expected to intensify as the activity enters a more favorable environment for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind is the primary concern. Large hail is also possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and west Kentucky through 4 PM. Stay tuned for updates.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HARDIN JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.