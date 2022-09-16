GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Catholic Charities is continuing to help with tornado relief efforts in Mayfield and Graves County, and the organization does not have plans to leave or drop any clients.
That's the message shared Friday from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro. The organization sent out a news release about its continued presence in Graves County, after it says it was made aware of some misinformation spreading in the community falsely suggesting Catholic Charities would be leaving.
"Case managers for Catholic Charities are NOT pulling out of Graves County or dropping any of our current clients," the news release reads. "If you are a current client of Catholic Charities, there is nothing you need to do. Our case managers in the area will continue to work with you as we have been doing since December."
The organization says it is committed to continuing its work in the area, which began under the guidance of Catholic Charities USA and the American Red Cross. The Diocese of Owensboro office says it continues to relay on the consultation of both of those national groups, as well as others experienced in disaster relief work.
"Catholic Charities will continue with case work in Graves County," the news release continues. "We feel that it would not be in the best interests of the families our case managers are serving to transition them to organizations and case managers with which they would have to start anew. This would simply introduce more trauma in lives which have been uprooted by the tornado and recovery efforts thus far."
For more information about Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro, visit owensborodiocese.org/catholic-charities.