SAN ANTONIO, TX (WOAI) — An airport worker died in an apparent freak accident at the San Antonio International Airport.
Authorities say a ramp worker was sucked into an engine Friday, June 23.
It happened when a Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Los Angles was taxiing to the gate on one engine.
It's unclear how it happened. The worker has not been identified.
The national transportation safety board is investigating.
Delta released a statement Sunday, June 25, saying it was working with authorities in the investigation, and that it will share more information when details become available.