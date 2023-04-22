TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Tampa police say a woman in her early 20’s was delivering a Door Dash order on Tuesday when she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
However, thanks to her AirPods and cellphone, family members were able to rush to her rescue.
The driver was delivering the DoorDash order at the Residence Inn off of Boy Scout Boulevard in Tampa. That’s when police say the suspect held a gun to her face and demanded cash.
From there, detectives say the suspect forced the woman at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, where he then raped her.
Sgt. Andrea Hughes of the Special Victims Unit with the Tampa Police Department says, “At this point, this suspect is very dangerous. This is a very heinous crime he has committed. He has not only traumatized this victim physically, but also psychologically."
The suspect was unaware that the woman was on the phone with her girlfriend in her AirPods — and she had been tracking her location on her phone the entire time.
The victim’s family raced to Belara Lakes Apartments to rescue her. Police say the suspect shot and wounded a family friend, and then fled the scene.
DoorDash released a statement saying in part, “We are appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime.” It went on to say, “No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can.”
In an effort to look for a robbery suspect, Tampa Police released a video of the suspect throwing a woman to the ground, punching her, and then stealing her backpack.
That crime took place the morning after the kidnapping at Belara Lakes Apartments, which is the same apartment complex that the gunman took the DoorDash driver to.
Tampa Police say it’s unclear at this time if these two crimes are connected.