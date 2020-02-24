MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said building a new terminal complex at Barkley Regional Airport will "help invigorate the entire region."
Monday morning, the governor visited the airport, located on Fisher Road west of Paducah, to announce that the Kentucky Department of Aviation is committing $5 million to support the project.
"The Barkley Airport has had commercial service for the last 73 years. And the airport has done a lot for this area. But now, it's time to get started on an exciting new path — a path that shows where all of us in western Kentucky can go," Beshear said before state and local leaders, as well as members of the business community. "So today, we take another step towards that vision of the airport of the future, of the front door that we can greet people with when they come to western Kentucky."
In addition to the $5 million in state funding, the Federal Aviation Administration can provide up to $20 million for this project. Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the FAA has committed $2.4 million so far and will see the project through.
"We believe that $5 million the state's putting in over the course of the project, plus the dollars that will come in from the FAA, are going to make this project happen," Beshear told Local 6. "We are convinced after looking at both the timetable and the financials. I think this funding will do it. And as you can tell the reaction today, it was making a dream a reality. We are very confident."
Because Barkley Regional Airport sees more than 10,000 passengers a year, the airport surpasses a threshold that allows it to receive a $1 million in entitlement money from the FAA every year, Rouleau added. To be more specific, the airport sees roughly 40,000 passengers annually. The money from that entitlement will also be used for the project.
Besides the FAA and the state, local leaders are supporting the project as well. The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) has contributed $80,000, while the city of Paducah and McCracken County will each give more than $140,000 for the project.
Rouleau said building the terminal complex is expected to cost a total of $36 million. It will be located south of the current terminal, near the air traffic control tower.
Rouleau said the civil and architectural design process has started already. He hopes groundbreaking can begin around this time in 2021 and expects construction to take about three years. He said the construction alone will be a boon to the economy.
"When building facility, you're going to have local architects, you're going to have local builders, you're going to have painters, you're going to have concrete people," said Rouleau.
The preliminary site plan shows that once construction is complete, the complex will feature a new terminal, a new apron for planes to park on, new parking lots for customers, and a rental car facility.
Rouleau said the new terminal will feature a larger security-screening area to accommodate new technologies, such as a body scanner. There will also be enough room for a pre-check lane. Other goals include having better seating for customers and improving accessibility to people with disabilities. In addition, Rouleau said the new terminal will have a better facility for service dogs. Rouleau said they are also considering the possibility of building a hotel and restaurant at or near the complex.
Beshear expects the complex to have an economic impact.
"For a business owner on a trip to Paducah, they will see the airport and community that can serve as a new home base for their valued employees. Just think about that next major job pitch we're doing, flying into a brand new airport," said Beshear. "And let me tell you, we are getting lots of interest right here in western Kentucky. As your governor, I'm going to fight for those projects and fight for those jobs. And I know from the interest we're getting, that this airport will be a big way we can bolster locating good, new jobs to this region."
"This $5 million to create a new terminal for the airport here in Paducah is going to help invigorate this entire region," Beshear added. "You combine that with our plans on the I-69 bridge and corridor, and our focus on agritech (agriculture technology), I believe we have the opportunity to create great jobs in the future right here in western Kentucky. I'm excited. This area is about to just take off."
Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said Beshear actually voiced his support for the airport last fall, during a gubernatorial candidate forum that the chamber hosted. Wilson said when they asked Beshear what role the state would play in helping to fund a new terminal, Beshear responded that he was for the idea.
"So today, for him to say that the state was bringing $5 million in supporting a new terminal is just an amazing accomplishment," said Wilson.
Wilson added that the project's impact will extend beyond just west Kentucky.
"We also know that people come from southern Illinois and Missouri to use Barkley Regional Airport, so it's truly a regional project," said Wilson. "And it presents a great front door for our community."
Rouleau said once the new terminal complex is built, the current terminal will probably be turned into an air cargo facility.