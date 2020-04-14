WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Airports across Kentucky are receiving support from the federal government.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says 55 airports will receive $77.2 million in funding.
The funding is being made as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
McConnell says the money will help make sure the airports remain operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local airports receiving funding are:
- Lake Barkley State Park in Cadiz - $1,000
- Fulton Airport in Fulton - $30,000
- Kentucky Dam State Park in Gilbertsville - $1,000
- Marion-Crittenden County in Marion - $30,000
- Mayfield Graves County in Mayfield - $30,000
- Kyle Oakley Field in Murray - $30,000
- Barkley Regional in Paducah - $1,086,134
- Central Kentucky Regional - Princeton - $20,000