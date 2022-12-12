(NBC News) — "Today's" Al Roker says he is grateful to be home after spending a month in the hospital.
During a live interview with the “Today” show team Monday morning, the 68-year-old weather presenter thanked everyone for their well wishes, saying it was tough, and that he's very fortunate.
"It's been a tough slide; I'm not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet. As you know, I've had my share of surgeries, but it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks, and I'm a very fortunate person,” Roker said.
Roker shared his gratitude for his three children and wife, Deborah Roberts, who is also a journalist. Roker said she always had a list of questions for the doctors.
"When the doctors come in, her journalistic chops (kick in). He’ll go, 'So, do you have any questions?' And she whips out a list of about 20 questions, and then the doctor says, 'Uh, no pretty much I'm good, I'm good," Roker said with a laugh.
Roker said he is not able to return to today just yet, as he's focused on regaining his strength.
"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass, you know, for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks,” Roker explained. "So, you know it's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back."
But, he said he’s already regained some of his strength.
"I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog,” Roker said.
He's also considering knee replacement surgery next year.