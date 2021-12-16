MAYFIELD, KY — People across the nation have been transfixed by the devastation our communities are dealing with since tornadoes touched down last week. That includes the Today Show's Al Roker.
He'll be live from Mayfield Friday morning to share incredible stories of survival and help lend a hand to the community.
Tune in to the "Today" show Friday morning on Local 6 as Al shows viewers across the country how they can help in the recovery efforts.
He'll also speak with Local 6 anchor Brianna Clark during our newscast Friday morning and with Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson during "Today."