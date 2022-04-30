(CNN) -- Authorities in Lauderdale County, Alabama, are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate charged with murder who went missing Friday morning.
Vicki White, assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, and inmate Casey White were last seen about 9:30 a.m. Friday when she removed him from the jail, supposedly to take him to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. The officer and the inmate are not related.
Vicki White told a guard she was going to drop off Casey White at the courthouse and seek medical care because she wasn't feeling well.
No mental evaluation was scheduled for Friday and Casey White was never dropped off at the courthouse, Singleton said. Vicki White didn't make it to the location where she said she was going to seek medical attention.
Her vehicle, a 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car, was spotted in a shopping center parking lot around 11 a.m. Friday by someone who was on a lunch break, Singleton said.
Authorities didn't realize they were missing until several hours later.
Officers at the jail became concerned and tried to reach her, but her phone kept going straight to voicemail. They then realized Casey White had not been returned to the jail.
Corrections officer knew the protocol on prisoner transport
Casey White was serving 75 years for crime spree he committed in Limestone County in 2015, as well as a 2015 murder, which he confessed to in 2019, Singleton said.