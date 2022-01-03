GRAVES COUNTY, KY – On Saturday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals suspected of stealing items from the wreckage of a home destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, a Graves County Sheriff's Deputy observed a 1996 Camaro loaded with items that were suspected as stolen. The vehicle had Alabama registration plates.
Deputies from the Campbell and Graves County sheriff's offices stopped the vehicle. A further investigation revealed the items in the vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Pritchett Road that had been destroyed Dec. 10.
The owner of the home was contacted, and confirmed the items in question had been stolen from their property.
The vehicle was occupied by a male and female. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, they admitted to taking the items.
The suspects, 43-year-old David Hodges of Shoals, Alabama, and 49-year-old Tamatha Thompson of Tuscumia, Alabama, did not have any connection to Mayfield or Graves County.
According to the Grave's County Sheriff's Office, Thompson was found to have a meth smoking pipe hidden in her bra, and attempted to conceal it.
Thompson was charged with theft of property over $1,000 but under $10,000, criminal trespass 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hodges was charged with theft of property over $1,000 but under $10,000, criminal trespass 2nd degree and other miscellaneous charges.
Both suspects were transported to jails out of the county, due to the Graves County jail being destroyed in the tornado.