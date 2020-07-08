CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville says they responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on July 3, around 5:51 p.m.
Troopers say 65-year-old Bruce Selby, of Quinton, Alabama, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson traveling westbound on KY 120 when he exited the right shoulder of the roadway and was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting a concrete culvert.
Troopers say Selby was first taken to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah before being transported to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. KSP says Post 2 was contacted by the Vanderberg County Coroner in Indiana on July 7 and was told Selby had died from his injuries from the crash.