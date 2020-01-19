PADUCAH, Ky. (Jan 19, 2020) — Trigg County Emergency Management reports a crash is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 at the intersection with KY 139/South Road at Cadiz.
Both westbound lanes are blocked at this time, along with KY 139 at the intersection.
Estimated duration is 3 hours.
Detour for U.S. 68 westbound is via U.S. 68-Business westbound through downtown Cadiz. While the eastbound lanes are open at this time, it is recommended that eastbound traffic also detour along U.S. 68-Business to avoid the likelihood of delays.
UPDATE: U.S. 68 Westbound at KY 139/South Rd Intersection at Cadiz in Trigg County IS OPEN
Site is CLEARED. All lanes OPEN.
Kentucky State Police have indicated they are likely to be back at the site in the next day or two to complete a crash reconstruction investigation.