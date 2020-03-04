Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has just crossed the one-year mark as a pancreatic cancer survivor.
Trebek made the announcement Wednesday in a video posted to the game show's Youtube page.
The one-year survival rate for stage-four pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. The two-year survival rate is just 7%.
Trebek says the journey has not been easy with a lot of bad days, but he is committed to fighting on.
Trebek says he will keep us posted. You can watch his update video above.
