Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has written a memoir that will be released this summer, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday.
The publishing company says Trebek's book, "The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life," will include anecdotes and the game show host's thoughts on subjects including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy.
In its announcement, Simon & Schuster says Trebek will also answer questions "Jeopardy!" fans ask the most most often, including "What prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation."
In true "Jeopardy!" style, the title of each chapter will be in the form of a question. The publisher says the book also includes dozens of candid photos of Trebek from over the years that have never been published before.
Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984. In 2019, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Since then, he has received an outpouring of support and kindness from fans that he has repeatedly expressed gratitude for — including cards, letters, and messages from social media. Simon & Schuster says that outpouring of support is what prompted him to finally share his story.
“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in the book.
"The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life" by Alex Trebek will be available for purchase on July 21, 2020 — the day before his 80th birthday.