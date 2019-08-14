Watch again

MILLER CITY, IL — A local county is reporting washed out roads, fallen trees and craters from recent flooding. Agencies in Alexander County delivered their damage reports to FEMA in hopes of getting a federal disaster declaration to help pay for repairs.

Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny said this year's flood damage is the worst he's seen. "When a third of the Mississippi River is flowing across your roads and power lines and water lines, it pretty much wipes them out," Denny said. "It's pretty much devastated — just whole sections of the road completely gone. It's peeled up pavement in places. There's about a half-mile section that's totally destroyed. We're not even going to try and repair it. We have to build a whole new road on that," said Denny.

Denny estimates the damage to township roads could cost around $3 million. He delivered his notes to FEMA.

"It's a relief to know you're going to get some help with this, because it's going to be beyond the scope of us doing it on our own," Denny said.

County leaders don't know how much it's going to cost to fix Miller City Road yet. They estimate it could be millions of dollars.