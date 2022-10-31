CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday.
The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
Organizers say the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the school, which is at 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo, Illinois.
Actives will include a photo booth, ring toss, cornhole, a cakewalk, face painting and other games. Organizers say the event will also include food and vendors.