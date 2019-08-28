UPDATE: The all-clear was given and all Paducah Public Schools were taken off of lockdown.
PADUCAH -- Wayne Walden, Community Relations Coordinator at Paducah Public Schools, says all their schools are on instructional lockdown.
Paducah Police are looking for a robbery suspect. The robbery happened at the Check Into Cash on Jackson Street.
We are currently investigating a robbery at Check Into Cash in Jackson Street. You will see a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/KzP00NpjZd— Paducah Police (@PaducahPoliceKY) August 28, 2019
The instructional lockdown is for the following schools:
- Clark Elementary School
- McNabb Elementary School
- Morgan Elementary School
- Paducah Middle School
- Paducah Tilghman High School