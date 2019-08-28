Check into cash robbery

UPDATE: The all-clear was given and all Paducah Public Schools were taken off of lockdown.

PADUCAH -- Wayne Walden, Community Relations Coordinator at Paducah Public Schools, says all their schools are on instructional lockdown.

Paducah Police are looking for a robbery suspect. The robbery happened at the Check Into Cash on Jackson Street.

The instructional lockdown is for the following schools:

  • Clark Elementary School
  • McNabb Elementary School
  • Morgan Elementary School
  • Paducah Middle School
  • Paducah Tilghman High School