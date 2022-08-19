CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries.
According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
According to the release, Illinois has expunged the most criminal history records involving cannabis and has the highest rate of minority ownership of any state reporting or collecting demographic information in the nation.
Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Mario Treto Jr., explained in the release:
Each business awarded a conditional license will have 180 days to choose a physical storefront location and obtain a full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License, though licensees can request a 180 day extension if needed. Licensees cannot legally dispense cannabis until they have acquired the AUDOL.
Licensed companies can also apply for low-interest loans through the Social Equity Cannabis Loan Program, which is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The release says the DCEO also funds free licensing and post-licensing technical assistance through partners at numerous Illinois institutions.
Click on the PDF below to view a full list of licensees.