LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kuttawa Cannonball Run is making a splash in Lyon County, Kentucky.
A group of 175 boaters will be taking a ride in the charity poker run to raise money for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County Water Rescue and the Kentucky Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch.
For organizers of the Cannonball Run, it's all about community. Friday, people came together to help grant a 16-year-old girl's wish.
A day of fun on the water is only part of what made Friday special for folks in Kuttawa.
The Cannonball Run is known for fast boats, lots of boaters and for how many people benefit from the fundraiser.
Organizer Jeff Hoefling says it's a community effort.
"Some of the boaters that we have, they have some of the biggest hearts. You know, everybody is down here for a good cause... We're able to raise a lot of money for this community," he says.
Another person helped by the event was 16-year-old Tannah Gibbs, who got her wish granted this afternoon — getting to ride in a helicopter with her family.
Tannah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, called Niemann-Pick disease type C.
It's commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.
Tannah's mom, Niki Matchen, is thankful for all the support.
"We ate inside the marina. She listened to some music, danced down on the dock in her chair. She had a really good time," she says.
The company that gave Tannah the free helicopter ride says they just want to give back. The owner is the mother of a Make-A-Wish child, so she knows how important it is to support kids with critical illnesses and their families.
Boaters will leave at 10:45 a.m. for the Cannonball Run Saturday morning. They'll ride on Kentucky Lake to Breaker's Marina and back. There will also be an auction around 7 p.m. when the boaters return to Hu-B's. All proceeds will go to the organizations listed above.