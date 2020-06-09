UPDATE (1:44 p.m.) — KYTC says all lanes are open on U.S. 62 at the east end of the Tennessee River bridge below KY dam.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Emergency Management reports a dump truck has crashed at the east end of the U.S. 62 Tennessee River Bridge below Kentucky Dam.
All lanes are blocked at this time with emergency response on their way.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all drivers should avoid the area.
KYTC says this should last about 3 hours.
You can detour via I-24 between Exit 27 and Exit 31.
KYTC says they will send updates when available.