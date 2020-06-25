UPDATE — KYTC says all lanes are back open on U.S. 62/ Blandville Road in McCracken County.
UPDATE — KYTC says one lane traffic continues at the crash site on U.S. 62 Blandville Road in McCracken County.
The estimated duration is extended to about 9:30 a.m.
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah 911 Dispatch says a crash has caused traffic to be reduced to one lane on U.S. 60/ Blandville Road near the 8 mile marker in McCracken County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash is along U.S. 60 near the North Gum Springs Road intersection between KY 998/ Olivet Church Road and McCracken County Boulevard.
KYTC says traffic is expected to be restricted to one lane at this crash site for the next hour and a half. Traffic may be stopped at times to allow the crash site to be cleared.
Drivers can self-detour via KY 305 and U.S. 60.