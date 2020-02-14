FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A portion of Interstate 57 southbound in Franklin County, Illinois, was partially blocked by an overturned semitrailer for a time Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.
Illinois State Police District 13 said the overturned semi was at milepost 69.5 of the interstate. In an alert sent around 3 p.m., the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the crash site is south of the Benton, Illinois, exit.
ISP said the passing lane was closed at the crash site. Both agencies advised drivers to avoid the area.
Friday evening, both agencies deactivated their alerts about the blockage, meaning that the roadway has reopened to traffic.
The Illinois Department of Transportation shared a map of the crash site on Twitter: