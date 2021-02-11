christian county i-24 crash

Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson found this image on a traffic camera that points to the 4.5 mile marker on I-24 near Hopkinsville. 

UPDATE (10:18 a.m.): KYTC says all lanes of I-24 in Christian County are back open after a multi-vehicle crash. 

UPDATE (8:55 a.m.): KYTC says eastbound lanes are back open, but westbound lanes are still blocked. Drivers are still advised to take an alternate westbound route until further notice. 

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer traveling westbound has all lanes of I-24 closed in Christian County at mile marker 81. 

KYTC says they don't know how long the roadway will be closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes until further notice. 

