UPDATE (10:18 a.m.): KYTC says all lanes of I-24 in Christian County are back open after a multi-vehicle crash.
UPDATE (8:55 a.m.): KYTC says eastbound lanes are back open, but westbound lanes are still blocked. Drivers are still advised to take an alternate westbound route until further notice.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer traveling westbound has all lanes of I-24 closed in Christian County at mile marker 81.
KYTC says they don't know how long the roadway will be closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes until further notice.