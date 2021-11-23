LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 24 are open Tuesday night after a semitrailer crashed near the 31 mile marker of Interstate 24 westbound in Livingston County earlier in the evening, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC first sent an alert about the crash around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The semitrailer overturned, and most of the vehicle was in the median. The truck was hauling a cargo of mouthwash, which had to be removed before the semi could be cleared from the roadway. At first, crews restricted westbound traffic to one lane and blocked both eastbound lanes. Crews were eventually able to open one lane in each direction.
By about 8 p.m., both westbound lanes were open to traffic. As of 9:30 p.m., the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic, KYTC says.
Because of that crash and a separate deadly collision involving a semitrailer and a car on I-24 East in Marshall County, eastbound traffic was congested all the way to the 16 mile marker in McCracken County for a time Tuesday evening.
The Marshall County crash claimed the life of a Hopkinsville woman, according to the coroner’s office.
KYTC is warning drivers to exercise even more caution than usual on I-24 and other interstates as more people are on the road due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
To track the flow of traffic at these locations and throughout Kentucky, visit goky.ky.gov.