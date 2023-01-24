LYON COUNTY, KY — A section of Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a semitrailer crash in Lyon County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash happed at the 35 mile marker, KYTC says, just west of the Lyon County weigh station.
KYTC says early reports indicate that the semitrailer overturned, spilling a load of construction steel along the highway.
The cabinet says the trailer and the steel have been pushed onto the shoulder of the road.
All westbound traffic is being moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the crash site. KYTC says the restriction is expected to remain in place until about 8:45 p.m.