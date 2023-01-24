Weather Alert

...HEAVY WET SNOW AND SLUSHY ROADS TONIGHT... Rain is mixing with and changing to snow across portions of the area this evening. This has led to some slush covered and slippery roads at times. The snow will diminish in intensity after midnight; however, roadways may continue to be slush covered. Snowfall totals are expected to remain near or just under an inch for most locations. If traveling remember to allow extra time to reach your destination and use low-beam headlights.