...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
Water that remains on untreated roadways will likely refreeze
tonight. This will result in more black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.
Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
tonight into Thursday morning. Remember, if the road looks wet at
night, there is a good chance that it may be black ice with
temperatures well below freezing.