MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Interstate 69 northbound is restricted to one lane at the 42 mile marker in Marshall County after a recreational vehicle caught fire.
The road is partially blocked to allow emergency responders to access the scene of the RV fire.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the blockage is between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton exit 41 interchange and the Kentucky 348 Benton exit 43 interchange.
KYTC says the restriction is expected to remain in place until about 6 p.m.
I-69 southbound traffic is not affected by the incident, KYTC says.