BREAKING UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 69 northbound are open to traffic after a truck spilled chicken offal along the northbound passing lane just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange in Marshall County Friday evening.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially estimated that I-69 northbound would be restricted to one lane until about 9 p.m. while a crew cleaned up the spill. However, the cabinet has announced that all lanes are open as of about 8 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Interstate 69 southbound reopened to traffic after it was blocked for a time Friday evening by a two-vehicle injury collision at the 47 mile marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. However, a secondary traffic incident means I-69 northbound is now restricted to one lane.
The initial crash site that blocked I-69 southbound just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange was cleared as of about 7 p.m.
The secondary incident involved a northbound truck hauling chicken offal. Some of the offal spilled along the northbound passing lane, and the northbound lane restriction will be in place while a crew clears the material from the roadway.
KYTC estimates I-69 northbound will be restricted to one lane in that location until about 9 p.m.