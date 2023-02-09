HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi ran off the road along KY 307 in northeastern Hickman County, bringing down several power poles and a transformer with power lines.
According to an early morning release, KY 307 is blocked in the Beulah area between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle County line, near the 15.8 mile marker.
The cabinet says the site is expected to remain blocked until 7:30 a.m.
To detour, take KY 1686 East, KY 339 North through Fancy Farm to KY 80 West, the release explains.