CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — All lanes of U.S. 60 at the 3 mile marker in Crittenden County are back open Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The roadway was restricted to one lane at that location for a time while firefighters responded to a house fire.
The lane restriction was at the 3 mile marker of U.S. 60, near the Levias Road intersection in the Midway Community. That's between Salem and Marion. Flaggers were controlling traffic in that area, so firefighters can access the house to fight the fire.
The lane restriction was announced around 2 p.m. As of about 3:45 p.m., the transportation cabinet says all lanes are open to traffic.