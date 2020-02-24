UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes of westbound Interstate 24 between exits 16 and 11 are now open.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Westbound Interstate 24 is blocked due to multiple crashes.
The crashes are between exit 16 and 11. This is near Reidland heading towards Paducah.
One of the crashes involves three cars.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both lanes of I-24 westbound are blocked near the 12 mile marker.
Drivers heading into Paducah via westbound I-24 are encouraged to find an alternative route.
We will be updating this story.