CRITTENDEN COUNTY — Kentucky 120 East is restricted at the 3 mile marker due to a box truck crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Tuesday morning release, the crash is about a quarter mile east of KY 1905/Wilson Farm Road.
The cabinet says the crash is creating a delay for drivers, who should anticipate one lane traffic with alternating flow in the area.
When a tow truck arrives, the road may be blocked for about half an hour as they recover the wrecked vehicle.
The KYTC says the site is expected to be cleared by about 6:30 a.m.