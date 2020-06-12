MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— All three of the Marshall County commissioners will vote against shifting the funds of school resource officers.
County Commissioner Justin Lamb released a statement on Friday, in which he said that the current system should continue. Here's the full statement:
Last week, the Marshall County Fiscal Court proposed cutting $843,000 from the sheriff's department's budget. Marshall County Judge Executive said the county could save more money if the fiscal court directly funds school resource officers.
The school district has eight SROs who are sworn sheriff's deputies. They're paid in part by the sheriff's department, which is funded by the fiscal court. However, they are paid by the school when they're on campus. When they're not in school, they patrol the streets during the summer.
