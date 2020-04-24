KENTUCKY -- Kentuckians will have another option to submit their ballot for the upcoming primary.
The state's primary, which was scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, is now being held on Tuesday, June 23 due to COVID-19.
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order that will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote to be able to vote by mail through absentee ballot.
Beshear met with Secretary of State Michael Adams on the issue before issuing the executive order.
The State Board of Elections will also work on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-thru voting option.
Kentuckians have until Tuesday, May 26 to register for the state primary.
You can check register to vote, or update your registration by clicking here.