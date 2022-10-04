CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, October 5 due to the city-wide water outage.
According to a Tuesday release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses, and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
SEMO is encouraging students to travel home if they can safely do so, in a bid to reduce water demand on campus.
For those who stay, only essential water services will be available. Students are encouraged not to do laundry and to limit the lengths of showers. The university recommends only flushing toilets when necessary.
Once the water main is repaired, the city will still be under a boil-water order for the rest of the week or until further notice.
Students who can't leave residence halls will be able to get bottled water from the front desks of Resident Life. Portable toilets and handwashing stations are being set up outside residence halls and hand sanitizer is being distributed.
Meal services will have limited menus, the release says.
For updated information, check the university website here.