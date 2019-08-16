Watch again

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway show is this Sunday, and thanks to you, we've completely sold out of tickets!

Thank you for helping in the fight to end childhood cancer.

If you bought a ticket, you have a chance to win a beautiful four-bedroom, three-bath home that's around 3,100-square-feet. This year's home is valued at around $375,000.

You're encouraged to visit the home to sign up to win a $10,000 shopping spree. You can do that Saturday during the last open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The home is in the Hill Creek subdivision in Marshall County.

We'll be announcing the winner of the home on Sunday during our one-hour show starting at noon on air and right here at wpsdlocal6.com.