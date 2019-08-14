CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A student bravely reported a possible threat on a school bus Wednesday morning.
Calloway County Schools posted on Facebook about the student who thought they heard another student say "bomb."
Taking no chances, the student reported what they heard.
The post said the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were called and searched the bus and all of the riders' personal belongings.
Law enforcement found no evidence of any explosive devices. All students were reported safe and in class.