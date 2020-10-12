PADUCAH -- Paducah Public Schools has announced they intend to change the following school days to all-virtual days for Paducah Middle and Paducah Tilghman High School students:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Wednesday, Dec. 9
These Wednesdays will be virtual for all Paducah Middle and Paducah Tilghman High School students.
"This will enable teachers to focus exclusively on virtual lessons for all students," Paducah Public Schools says.
No students will be at Paducah Middle or Paducah Tilghman on these days. Students at Clark, McNabb, Morgan, Choices and Head Start will continue their current schedule.