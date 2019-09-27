Watch again

PADUCAH - There's something for everyone at Barbecue on the River, no matter what you're craving.

Do you have a sweet tooth? Maybe a fudge cake will hit the spot. Are you in the mood for something spicy? The Cajun corn is always popular.

When you think about barbecue, how about tacos?

The Cartel taco booth’s slogan is feeding creativity. Volunteers and artists come together to express themselves through food, drinks, music, art and community.

All proceeds the cartel booth benefits the Columbia Theater restoration project.

Almost all of the booths at Barbecue on the River raise money for local charities and organizations -- helping people in our community.

There is one booth that traveled with a fire truck from more than 600 miles away, to be here.

A crew from Baton Rouge, Louisiana are bringing some taste and culture up here with them. To them, it’s more than just barbecue – it’s give back to the first responders that protect us every day. The crew raises money for the fallen fire fighter foundation and South Marshall fire department.

Barbecue on the River will be going on until 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday is also a big day, that's when they announce this year's big winners!