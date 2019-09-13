METROPOLIS, IL -- An alleged porch thief was arrested in Metropolis, Illinois.
On Wednesday, an Amazon package was stolen from the front porch of a church parsonage in Metropolis.
Security cameras caught the theft as well as images of the suspect.
On Thursday, a Metropolis Police officer saw a man in the area of 10th Street and Ferry Street wearing the exact same clothing and bandanna the thief was wearing in the video.
When the officer got closer, he saw it was the same man from the video and arrested him.
39-year-old Michael Ralston, who is homeless, was arrested and charged with the theft. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ralston was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.