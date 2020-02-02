MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is investigating a report that a threat may have been made against a local school.
McCracken County Schools spokeswoman Jayme Jones says school administrators were informed Saturday of a potential threat of violence directed at Reidland Middle School. Jones says the threat was made on social media. She says as soon as school administrators were told about the threat, they contacted the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
In a news release, the sheriff's department says it has been investigating the "alleged threat" since Saturday night. "Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are still currently investigating, but there does not appear to have been any threats directed towards a school," the release says.
In an emailed statement, Jones says:
"Late Saturday night (Feb.1), Reidland Middle School administrators were informed of a potential threat of violence made against Reidland Middle.
"McCracken County Public Schools is working with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter and will be pursuing full legal action.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority and we take all threats seriously, as does the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
"This is a timely reminder for our entire school community that threatening or concerning behavior or language should always be reported to authorities and we thank those that brought this information forward."
The sheriff's office asks anyone who hears of any alleged threat to call 911 or 270-444-8550. Jones says the public can also report school threats to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.