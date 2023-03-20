PADUCAH — You many have already started seeing signs and symptoms of allergy season. Monday marks the first day of spring, but allergy season has arrived earlier — three weeks earlier than in years past.
The main drivers for pollen are warmer temperatures, humidity and rain.
A local doctor said he’s already seen an increase in patients because of the warmer weather over the past few weeks.
The blooming trees and flowers are a dead giveaway for two things: spring weather and pollen.
Dr. John Cecil, a primary care physician with Baptist Health Paducah, said he has already treated patients for allergies three months into this year.
"It's amazing, but yes it's hit early with that warmer spell that we had. Some things tend to bloom out, and people are opening their windows — big mistake. It's there. It's here," Cecil said.
He said while he knows it is tempting to enjoy the warm weather and outside scents, he warns allergy sufferers not to let pollen inside their homes.
"No, no, no. Don't open your windows, because everything comes in the house and then gets in the drapes. It gets in the carpets, and you're gonna’ be fighting it even worse, so keep the windows shut. If you want to go outside, fine. A few hours is OK, but when you have it 24/7, you're gonna’ have way more symptoms," Cecil said.
The folks at Davis Drugs in Paducah are also preparing for allergy season.
Pharmacist Kelsie Bradford said the pharmacy is trying to stay ahead of the demand for allergy medicines. They are aware of the shortages of other medications, so they are preparing for the possibility of backorders.
"If you do see it in stock, go ahead and purchase it. If you need to, you know, all medications have been but on backorder, you know, so keeping it in stock, keeping in your house would be the best thing to do," said Bradford.
Cecil also said right now the main symptoms he has treated are head colds, but it is only going to get worse from here.
"It's gonna’ get worse before it gets better, you know. When the second freeze happens, everything quits growing, it'll get better. But between now and then, get ready," said Cecil.
Another piece of advice from Cecil is to make sure your car and house filters have been cleaned out.
The Local 6 Weather Authority will track pollen levels periodically through the spring and report on them.