MAYFIELD, KY — Over the past couple of months, many groups have helped people in our region who were impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. Now, another group is looking to help our four-legged friends.
Alley Cat Allies is a nonprofit dedicated to helping stray cats.
The nonprofit held a Spay Day in Mayfield Wednesday to help humanely address the stray cat population in the community. The group humanely trapped stray cats, then spayed or neutered, vaccinated them and eartipped them for identification before returning them to their outdoor homes.
Alley Cat Allies Founder Becky Robinson told Local 6 how people can help the organization.
"Alley Cat Allies works very hard to provide these programs, because there are so many people caring for cats that they can't perform the surgeries for several cats at a time," Robinson says. "So we are a nonprofit, and people do donate to help the programs. And we are accepting donations at Alley Cat Allies to keep this program going, not only for today, but ongoing for weeks or months. It will be a long term program."
Alley Cat Allies is currently set up at the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic. That's at 201 Andrea Drive in Mayfield.
For more information about the nonprofit, visit alleycat.org.