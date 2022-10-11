MAYFIELD, KY — It's been nearly one year since the December 10 tornado ripped through Mayfield, and the Alley Cat Allies have been working diligently to humanely care for stray cats in the community ever since.
According to a Monday release, the charity has already helped over 300 cats in the region with spay and neuter surgeries and other medical care. They estimate they will have helped 500 cats by the time the one-year-mark hits on December 10.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the allies will partner with the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic for their Feline Frenzy event, in which they hope to help 100 cats in a single day. They'll be spaying and neutering, providing vaccines and other veterinary care, offering microchips, and ear-tipping for identification.
According to the release, cats will be dropped off at the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will be picked up from mid-day through closing time at 5 p.m. or early morning on Tuesday.
The ACA explained the importance of "Trap Neuter Return" programs, saying it's the only humane and effective approach for feral and community cats. TNR is an evidence-based method that effectively addresses the cat population, reduces shelter intake and killing, and reduces calls to Animal Control, the ACA says.
The ACA says outdoor kitten populations are prone to increasing after natural disasters due to cats becoming displaced and community support programs being disrupted. By offering a TNR program, the charity aims to stop new kittens from being born outside, allowing the cat colonies to naturally decrease in size.
According to Neighborhood Cats, spaying and neutering feral cats can also decrease unwanted behavior associated with mating, such as yowling, roaming, spraying, and spreading diseases.
The Alley Cat Allies have been active for 33 years, leading the global movement to improve the lives of cats and kittens, they say. They "work toward a world where every cat is valued and protected and every community and shelter has policies and programs to save their lives."
Visit the ACA's website or social media pages to learn more about how to safely, effectively, and humanely care for feral and community cats in your neighborhood.